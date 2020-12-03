Where to watch the Ferencváros – Barcelona

Of the 4 Spanish teams in the Champions League, two of them did not do exactly well yesterday. Atlético de Madrid drew with Bayern, and Real Madrid received an unexpected 2-0 from Shakhtar Donetsk. Today is the turn of the other two that remain, Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona, ​​who will play at the same time at 9:00 p.m.

Sevilla faces Chelsea in their Andalusian fiefdom, in a match that adds up to their 100th at home in a European competition. Both are leaders of group E with 10 points, and have their pass earned to the second round, so it remains to be seen who will pass being first of the group and who second. For its part, Barça starts with an advantage: they are leaders of group G with 12 points, they have their pass to the second round and play at home to Ferencváros, who have only added 1 point and are practically out of the Champions League.

Watch Ferencváros – Barcelona and Sevilla Chelsea online at the same time

If you are subscribed to Movistar + and you are not at home, you can always watch the matches of these days through the operator’s official app, which allows you to view its content on demand and live on your mobile and tablet. Just download the application, enter your starting data and immediately you will have access to the games, also with Aura, an assistant that you can use with voice or text commands to consult the programming, see new content or tune into a channel.

The application allows things like watching the games from the start even if you have arrived late, controlling the live broadcast; start watching the game at home and continue on your mobile if you have to go out, or vice versa.

By Movistar +

If you are at home or next to a TV with Movistar +, you can watch the Champions League games on TV or tune in to another one that is played at the same time on your smartphone or tablet with the app. The playback will be simultaneous and there will be no problem in seeing them at the same time. You can see Ferencvaros- Barcelona on Dial 50, and Sevilla – Chelsea on Dial 51

Then we leave you the app on Android and iOS so that you can access the game of matches if you are not at home.



