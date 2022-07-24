Where to watch the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy online (Netflix, Hulu, Prime)

Here’s where you can watch the “50 Shades of Grey” movie series online, including on Netflix, Hulu or Prime. For a while in the 90s erotic thrillers were in fashion due to the success of the “Basic Instinct”. This led to the emergence of a large number of films pursuing this exciting popularity, but after the critical and commercial failures of Madonna’s films “Body of Evidence” and Bruce Willis’ “Color of the Night”, this subgenre quickly died out. They were revived—albeit briefly—thanks to the success of 2015’s 50 Shades of Grey, the film adaptation of E.J. James’ bestselling novel.

James’ novel was originally a Twilight fanfiction, and was later rewritten to explore the tangled romance between millionaire Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and college student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson). Although the books received mostly terrible reviews, they were incredibly popular with readers. “50 Shades of Grey”, which Emilia Clarke refused, suffered itself due to the tense production: the original protagonist Charlie Hunnam left shortly before production began, and director Sam Taylor-Johnson and author James creatively clashed over how the story was adapted for the big screen.

Behind-the-scenes battles and bad reviews did not prevent “50 Shades of Grey” from earning more than $560 million worldwide. Taylor-Johnson declined to direct the sequels “50 Shades Darker” and “50 Shades of Freedom,” both of which were directed by James Foley of Glengarry Glen Ross. Although James has written a fourth novel called Grey, telling the original novel from the protagonist’s point of view, he has no plans to adapt it for a film. The 50 Shades of Grey trilogy of films is easy to find online, although none of them are currently available on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime.

Where to watch the “50 Shades of Grey” trilogy online

Instead, the series “50 Shades of Grey” can be broadcast for free with ads on the Roku channel, JustWatch reports. “50 Shades of Grey”, “50 Shades Darker” and “50 Shades of Freedom” can also be rented or purchased at a price of $3 on AMC On Demand, iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, DirecTV and many other platforms.

Although “50 Shades Darker” and “50 Shades of Freedom” both made a good profit, they received even worse reviews than the original. Colleagues in the film Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, apparently, are practically not interested in repeating their roles in another part, and the latter recalls the “mayhem” of working on the original film because of the level of control that James showed. The success of “50 Shades of Grey” also did not lead to the revival of the erotic thriller subgenre, although it spawned a parody version of “Fifty Shades of Black” starring Marlon Wayans; in keeping with the source material he ridiculed, the film also received poor reviews.