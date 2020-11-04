Where to watch Dinamo Kiev- Barcelona

With the teams already playing the group stage, we entered Matchday 3 of 6 in the Champions League. After the victory yesterday (finally) of Real Madrid and the draw of Atlético de Madrid, today it is time to see the other two Spanish teams that play this phase of the Champions League at 9:00 p.m.

After two victories, Barcelona is visited tonight by Dynamo Kyiv, a team that has scored a point in two games. The balance of the Ukrainian club in Barcelona (one draw and three defeats, in addition to nine conceded goals) suggests that the Barça team will endorse its status as local and leader.

For their part, Sevilla faces Krasnodar. Tonight Lopetegui’s men can turn a good start into an excellent one, and reinforce their candidacy for one of the top two positions in the group.

If you are subscribed to Movistar + and you are not at home, you can always watch the matches of these days through the operator’s official app, which allows you to view its content on demand and live on your mobile and tablet. Just download the application, enter your start data and immediately you will have access to the games, also with Aura, an assistant that you can use with voice or text commands to consult the programming, see new content or tune in to a channel.

The application allows things like watching the matches from the beginning even if you have arrived late, controlling the live broadcast; start watching the game at home and continue on your mobile if you have to go out, or vice versa.

