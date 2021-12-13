Where To See All The Spider-Man Movies? Why Aren’t They On Disney Plus?

Spider-Man: On the occasion of the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we review where to stream online all the films of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to become one of the greatest cinematic phenomena of recent times. Since Avengers: Endgame in 2019 we did not remember anything like it, which shows not only the interest in this third film starring Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – it is already confirmed that there will be more – but also the spectacular state of form of the character in the world of entertainment: series, movies, video games …

Either before watching Spider-Man: No Way Home or after (or both!), Surely many fans are interested in seeing all the Spider-Man movies online in the different streaming portals of today. However, they are not available on Disney +. We tell you where to see each movie and why they are not on the Disney platform.

Why isn’t Spider-Man on Disney +?

The short answer to why Spider-Man is not on Disney + stems from the fact that Mavel sold the rights to the character to Sony back in the 1990s, when Marvel was going through financial problems and had to sacrifice a few licenses while reformulating its universe of the comic. Among all these sacrifices was the sale of film rights, not its exploitation in the comic universe. Therefore, Marvel continued to use Spider-Man in the publishing sector, but not in the audiovisual sector, at the same time losing almost all royalties for the sale of merchandising.

What is the best Spider-Man movie?

Once the year 2009 arrives and the Walt Disney Company buys Marvel Entertainment, negotiations are reopened. Disney, aware of the potential of the most important superhero of the house of ideas, managed to recover pate of the exploitation rights of the merchandising – Sony was experiencing financial problems at that time and agreed to the proposal.

Finally, in 2016 we saw Spider-Man’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: Civil War, then Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Vengadoes: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home. But in 2019 everything was about to explode: Marvel Studios and Sony did not reach an agreement and the situation reached a breaking point, which would have meant the departure of Peter Parker from the MCU. However, they finally reached an agreement. The new contract currently unites the two companies around Spider-Man includes 25% of the box office profits generated by the films starring Spidey for Marvel Studios, while the company itself will continue to hold 100% of the rights over character-based merchandising.

However, the reason why the Spider-Man films are not on Disney + is because Sony maintains the distribution rights to the character. Sony decides where and how its movies can be seen away from the cinema.