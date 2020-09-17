Where to reserve the PlayStation 5 in Mexico

The long-awaited new generation console will be released this November 12 in Mexico. We give you all the information on where you can make your pre-purchase with everything and the available models.

The PlayStation 5 and PS5 All Digital can now be purchased through the pre-sale of some of the main retailers in Mexico, after their announcement yesterday by Sony Interactive Entertainment with the confirmation of departure on November 12.

The confirmed prices are $ 13,999 and $ 11,499 respectively, only that some of these stores offer interest-free month-long financing plans and others do not. Next, we will tell you what the main offers are.

Amazon Mexico: At the time of writing this note, the portal currently offers only the version with a disc reader with delivery confirmation on the same launch day for Prime users.

Set it aside for $ 13,999

Best-Buy México: Similarly, it only has the most complete version with up to 24 months of financing with participating cards.

Reserve it for $ 13,999

Bodega Aurrerá: In this retailer the same version is available with up to 20 months without interest with credit cards.

Buy it for $ 13,999 at months without interest



