Where to listen to the Christmas Lottery 2020 draw

Tomorrow at 09:00 in the morning, one of those annual events that usually paralyze a country will take place. Because first thing tomorrow morning, Spain will be aware of something more than the news about the Coronavirus: it will be aware of the 2020 Christmas Lottery Draw, especially those who have a participation.

And, if for whatever reason you are not going to be at home to follow it and / or in front of a TV, we leave you several ways to listen to it via the web, via mobile and even via Alexa.

Ser string

La Ser, once again, will broadcast the live signal of the Gordo draw. And if you don’t have a radio at hand, you can follow it live on the Cadena Ser website via streaming. Or also use that ‘smart radio’ that you have in your pocket -the mobile-, and follow it through the Ser’s app for smartphones.

Amazon Alexa

Amazon’s AI assistant for its smart speakers can also give you a hand with the Lottery, since with this My Lottery skill you can check the results of the lottery draws in Spain. You will be able to consult the National Lottery, La Bonoloto, El Gordo, La Primitiva and the Euromillions of the day you want in real time. You can also check the Christmas raffles such as the Extraordinary Christmas Draw on December 22nd, or the Extraordinary Draw for the Child on January 6.

Of course: Do not try to trick Alexa into predicting the winning numbers, it will not strain, and if not, check it for yourself with the following example: “Alexa, ask My Lottery what will be the winning number of Tomorrow’s Primitiva” .

The Fat Christmas

The First Prize, popularly known as El Gordo, will distribute 4,000,000 euros to the series, the second prize will be 1,250,000 euros to the series, the third will distribute 500,000 euros to the series. The two fourth prizes will be 200,000 euros for the series and, finally, the eight fifth prizes, 60,000 euros for the series.

1st prize or the ‘Gordo’: 4,000,000 euros

2nd prize: 1,250,000 euros

3rd prize: 500,000 euros

4th prize: 2 prizes of 200,000 euros

5th prize: 8 prizes of 60,000 euros

Pedrea: 1,794 prizes of 1,000 euros

Numbers before and after the 1st prize: 2 prizes of 20,000 euros

Numbers before and after the 2nd prize: 2 prizes of 12,500 euros

Numbers before and after the 3rd prize: 2 prizes of 9,600 euros

Hundreds of 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize: 297 prizes of 1,000 euros

Hundreds of the 4th prize: 198 prizes of 1,000 euros

With the last two figures of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes: 297 prizes of 1,000 euros

Reimbursement: 9,999 prizes of 200 euros



