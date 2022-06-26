Where to get the Wind Song Lyre in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a variety of gadgets that players can use. More recently, players can use the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget to explore the new region of The Chasm in Genshin Impact. The Wind Song Lyre is a gadget that can be played like a musical instrument, and therefore it is in great demand.

The Wind Song Lyre first appeared in the game as part of the Genshin Impact “Invitation of Windblume” event. This event was timed to coincide with the Windblume Festival. At this time, the residents of Mondstadt presented Wind Wings to Archon Anemo, Barbatos, as well as other gifts to those they adored. Players could also take part in various mini-games to celebrate the event.

“Ballads of Breeze” allowed players to play Wind Songs on the Lyre in a rhythmic mini-game. Despite the fact that the event ended a long time ago, players can still get this music gadget thanks to a recent addition to the game. As with other musical gadgets, players will be able to play the Wind Song Lyre in the Genshin Impact cooperative mode.

Genshin Impact: the place of purchase of the Wind Song lyre and the cost

The Wind Song lyre has a range from C3 to B5, although it lacks sharps and flats. Players can play multiple notes at the same time, but they won’t be able to hold notes as it’s still a stringed instrument. Lyre will have different controls for PC, mobile and PS4, so the difficulty on each of them will be different.

The lyre of the Wind Song can be found in Mondstadt at the NPC Marjorie. Marjorie is the owner of the souvenir shop “With the wind comes glory”. Anemone is a Traveler.Items in a regular store take Anemones as currency; they can be found all over Mondstadt through chests and from the awards of the Statue of Seven.

Access to the special store can be obtained by talking to Marjorie and choosing the option: “I would like to purchase special souvenirs, please.” In a special store, players can find a memorable balloon of the Blue Winds Festival, the lyre of the Wind Song and the harpastum blessed by the wind. All these items have a single stock of 150,000 Mora each. As long as Genshin Impact players have Mora available, they can purchase the Wind Song Lyre to play alone or with a friend.