Where to get slender Flavian Bones in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Flamia’s Fine Bone is a crafting resource in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which serves as one of the materials needed to create certain higher—level gems. Once created, these powerful gems can be given to members of the main characters’ group to improve their combat capabilities. For example, Tailwind IX is a gem of the “Defender” type, which requires a thin flamium bone × 20 and increases dexterity by 30. Dexterity is a characteristic in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that determines the ability to dodge enemy attacks. A defender character like Mio, who specializes in evasion, will find an excellent use for such a stone that increases dexterity. Thus, knowing where to find the bones of Slender Flamius in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is undoubtedly useful for the player.

As the name of the resource suggests, Slender Flamii Bone comes from Flamii, a type of aerial monsters that have appeared in every game of the Xenoblade saga, including 3. These creatures are similar to flamingo birds, which come in three colors: pink, blue and white. Pink variants are known to be aggressive and hostile to those who invade their territory, while blue flamias tend to be somewhat neutral. As for the unique characteristic of white, they are less common than the other two.

Accordingly, the Flamii that players will be looking for to farm Slender Flamii Bones is the pink and aggressive Flamii monster in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Fortunately, these mobs can be found in a region accessible relatively early in the passage.

Farming Slender Bones of Flamies in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

To farm slender Flamian bones in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, hunt and kill flocks of Flamians on a stretch of river southwest of the slope of Ferronis Hulk Hill, Villiers Hill. This place is located in the southern part of Millik Meadows in the Aetiya region. Most of the enemies in this area are fixed at level 14, which shouldn’t be too difficult for players. However, it is important to keep an eye on the red skull icon in the upper right corner of the screen to ensure that the player’s group will not be overwhelmed by too many enemy targets in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

In this resource location in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there is also a Migrating Circe named Flamy, who serves as a unique enemy. Killing this mob or any other Flamia along the river has a decent chance of dropping Thin Flamia Bones. Once the players have collected enough dice, they can return to the resting place and select the “Create Gem” option to create a gem of their choice. If they ever need more flamie thin bones in the future, they can always go back to the south River at Millik Meadows to farm more.