Where to Get Quadwing Indulgence in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Collecting resources to create gems is an important activity that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fans will perform throughout the game, and Quadwing’s Indulgence is one of such resources needed to create certain gems. As you can guess from the name of the subject, the Indulgence of the Four-Winged comes from the Four-winged, territorial bird, similar to an owl, with four wings. Four-winged birds come in different plumage, depending on the regional habitat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in which they live. These mobs, as a rule, sit on high branches and treetops during the daytime, but actively fly after dark. Therefore, if players prefer easier ways to get to these creatures, they can change the time of day to night in the world of Aionios.

However, before adventurers go in search of a Four-Wing for fun in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, it is recommended to prepare accordingly, strengthening yourself before the fight. The Quadwing variant that players will be hunting for is the level 9 Ruga Quadwing from the Aetia region. Improving your units before fighting such low-level creatures may seem absurd, but these are buffs related to the probability of falling out that fans should look for before proceeding.

For example, the Crumblecrunch Block Bar increases the drop rate of enemies by 35%. Manana can cook this food and similar dishes at any resting place in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. In addition, wearing accessories that increase the unit’s ability to cause an explosion is also useful, since an explosion increases the speed at which enemies lose their prey after death.

Farming Quadwing in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

When the preparation is complete, go to the Alfeto Valley in the Aetia region. This area is located northwest of the Millik Meadows and directly south of the Shoulder of Melnath. In this area, players can find several Ruga quad-wings flying near the main trails. One of them can be found south of the Grave Rock, a landmark leading to the forward camp. Several more are located in the western part of the Gura Flava lowland and north of Wolff’s lair. Exploring these sections while hunting for the Fourwing should yield several sets of Fourwing Indulgences in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The best way to farm Fourwing indulgences in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is to find a preferred place to kill a Fourwing with the nearest landmark for quick access during farming. For example, players could kill mobs on the Grave Trail, skip a trip to the Lowlands of Gura-Flava and destroy monsters there. Then return to the Sepulchral Cliffpath in the Alfeto Valley and repeat the process. This method, including drop chance buffs, should bring players more than enough Quadwing indulgences in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.