Where to get Order Horns in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Ardun’s Horn is a drop—down monster in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that can be used for various purposes. First, players can register this resource to fill Collectopaedia cards to gain experience, increase their proximity to certain colonies, or receive other unique rewards useful for combat or exploration. Ardun’s horns can also be used in cooking to prepare certain dishes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which group members can consume to gain various advantages in battle. Finally, horns are included in the list of materials needed to make certain Defender gems. Defenders like Mio will benefit from these types of gems as they give performance bonuses for aggression, damage absorption, or evading enemy attacks.

As the name of the resource suggests, Ardun’s horns are items dropped from creatures known as Arduns. These four-legged mobs closely resemble a cross between a rhinoceros and a triceratops, have a tough scaly hide and large horns that can pierce opponents. Due to their large size, they should be relatively easy to spot on pastures in the environment.

Accordingly, players must find and kill Arduns to obtain the Ardoon Horn item in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. For the first time, adventurers will encounter these three-horned creatures in the Fornis region, a territory that becomes available during Chapter 2. Therefore, it shouldn’t be too long in passing before a group of adventurers passively detects wild Arduns in the wilderness.

Growing Ardun Horns in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The best place to farm arduns for Ardun horns in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the Ribby Plains in the Fornis region. This part of the map is located north of the Ray Belle Plateau, west of Colony 30 and south of Colony 4. Herds of Arduns can be found roaming the area with levels from 18 to 20. Even at higher levels, these beasts shouldn’t be a big problem against a group of players. However, fans should keep an eye out for the red skull symbol in the upper right corner of the screen so as not to encounter too many enemies in one battle. A unique enemy in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, known as the Astute Oldar, is also an Ardoon that fighters can hunt because of his horns.

A practical strategy for effective farming of the Ardun Horn in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 would be to discover and unlock a resting place on the Ribby Plain, the camp of Llyn Niddur. After clearing the area of nearby Arduns, skip the journey to this resting place to revive the animals and continue growing their horns.