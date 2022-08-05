Where to Get Ign Weapons in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

One collectible that players can find during their long journey in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the Ign Weapon, an item required to fill certain Collectopaedia cards. The Collectopaedia Card system is a simplified quest during which the main characters must collect certain items for NPCs. After finding the required amount of the target item, the player can register the collectible on the card by completing an optional delivery task. Completing these Collectopaedia Cards in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 rewards participants with experience, increases their proximity to certain colonies, and provides other unique rewards useful for combat or exploration. Accordingly, figuring out where to get Igna’s weapon in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a task worth the player’s time and effort.

As the name of the resource suggests, the Ign weapon is a collectible item dropped from a creature known as Ignas. These creatures are a family of bipedal reptilian mobs, usually characterized by a large frill on the head and back. Capable of wielding various weapons, Ignace looks similar to Merignas, a water variation of Ignace. One of the types of Igna that players will encounter is the Igna Sword, which will start appearing in areas with mobs of level 37 and above.

Thus, players must find and kill Ignace to get the Ign Weapon item in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. For the first time, adventurers will encounter these lizard-like creatures in the soaring reefs of Sira, a place in the area of the Castle of Kevesh. Players will reach this area around the end of Chapter 4 of the main campaign. In this chapter, Noah, Mio and their comrades leave the Lambda colony and travel across the lands in the hope of reaching the Sword March.

Ign’s Weapon Farming in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The best place to farm Ign weapons in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the area south of Colony 11 in the area of Castle Kevesh. A practical strategy would be to destroy any Ignace groups while visiting various attractions along the way. After hunting these mobs and collecting a decent amount of Ign weapons, skip the trip to the surrounding attractions to revive Ign. Repeat this process to get as many collectibles as needed.

Although the soaring reefs of Syra are a great place to get Ign weapons in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players will encounter more Ign as they progress through the game. Thus, there is no need for any urgency for the mass production of Ign weapons. When players fight a higher-level Ignace, they will have a better chance of getting collectibles through passive progress and exploration.