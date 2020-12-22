Where to find X-4 Stormwing planes in Fortnite Season 5?

We tell you where the X-4 Stormwing planes are in Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2, added for the missions / challenges of Operation Cooling.

The X-4 Stormwing aircraft returned to Fortnite with the missions and challenges of Operation Cooling, the winter / Christmas event of the year 2020. They are precisely necessary to complete a couple of missions of this event of Season 5 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where to find Stormwing X-4 planes:

Fortnite: Stormwing X-4 aircraft locations

The X-4 Stormwing planes are found in the vicinity of the Criomando outposts, which, in turn, are in the following places on the island



