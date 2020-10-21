Where to find witch brooms in Fortnite?

We tell you how to complete the challenge “travel 100 meters on a witch’s broom”, from Fortnite: Nightmare Before the Tempest / Fortnitemares 2020.

One of the challenges in Fortnitemares 2020, the Fortnite Halloween event, requires us to use witch brooms. This challenge is as follows: “travel 100 meters on a witch’s broom”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete this Fortnite challenge: Nightmare Before the Tempest – Midas’ Revenge.

Fortnitemares 2020: witch broom locations in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, we must travel a total of 100 meters on a witch’s broom. They are a new type of vehicle that we can find in the following points on the map:

Quadrant D2

Quadrant A4

Quadrant C4

Quadrant F5

Quadrant C7

Quadrant H8

In the surroundings we can find brooms inside barrels. We pick one up, and use it. Its use is identical to that of the Silver Surfer Surfboard: when using it, we will fly away. We have to travel 100 meters this way.

Other methods that we can use to obtain witch brooms in Fortnite is to eliminate players in spectral form. When killing enemies in ghost mode, they may drop witch brooms upon death.

Last but not least, remember that it is also possible to find witch brooms anywhere on the map, bearing in mind that other players may have picked them up and then dropped them, either deliberately, or after dying.

In any case, the infallible method is usually to go directly to one of the witch houses. Preferably the one that is further away from the battle bus route, since this way there is less chance that enemy players will go to the same place as us, and that they will kill us and / or take away the witch’s broom that we want to pick up and use. for our challenge. Anyway, stay tuned when you get to one of these sites, as there may be other players before you.



