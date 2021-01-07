Where to find ships in Fortnite Season 5?

We tell you how to complete the mission / challenge “destroy ships”, from Week 6 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the epic missions (purple color) of Week 6 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to destroy ships. This Fortnite challenge / mission is called “destroy ships”. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you where to find ships and how to destroy them

Fortnite Season 5: Ship Locations

This mission asks us to destroy a total of seven ships, regardless of the game mode or if it is in the same game or throughout several. We leave you a map with multiple points on the island where we have found boats

The three types of ships that count towards completing this quest are the blue metal canoes, the small wooden fishing boats, and the large wooden fishing boats. We leave you an image as a reference in which we show you both types of boats to facilitate the task