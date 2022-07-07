Pure Crystal is a new type of ore that players can find in the Flooded Forest in the game Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Pure crystal is a rare ore added to the new Sunbreak DLC and used in many equipment making recipes, for example, in some items from the Utsushi set and the ingot set. Pure crystal, like other ores in Monster Hunter Rise, is only available after players reach Master rank — another new mechanic in Sunbreak.

The flooded forest is one of the locations in the game Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The new DLC takes players to the new outpost of Elgado, where powerful monsters known as the Three Lords threaten the area: the Elder Dragon Malzeno, the wolf-like Wyvern Lunagaron and the gorilla-like beast Garanholm. A flooded forest is a combination of dense jungles, rivers and flooded territories filled with all kinds of animals and prey. Here, players can also search for Purecrystal far enough into the DLC.

Players can search for Purecrystal during Master level expeditions in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The Master rank is unlocked at the Elgado Outpost, and it can be obtained without having to unlock other ranks. From here, players can embark on master-rank expeditions to search for ores and piles of bones in Monster Hunter Rise; this means that players will not time-stamp and can explore at their leisure. Since Pure Crystal can only be found in a Flooded Forest, first start a Master-level expedition to this swampy place.

Where to Find Purecrystal in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Pure crystal is an ore that can be found in white and blue mining nodes in a Flooded Forest in the Rise of Monster Hunters. The easiest way to find these places is to look at a detailed map. Players can filter the list of materials to make it easier to focus on where certain items are; white and blue mountain outcrops are two filters that can be switched together or separately. Players must participate in Master-level expeditions and then search for these mineral outcrops to find pure crystals. As with all ores in Monster Hunter Rise, there is no guarantee that Purecrystal will drop out of every mining node, so players should search as many mining exits as possible.

Pure crystal is used to make several pieces of equipment new to the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC, including:

Almudrom Vambraces XAstalos HelmCeanataur CoilDamascus Mail XGore MailHawkcoilHawksuit Ingot Coil XIngot Greaves XIngot Helm XIngot Mail XIngot Vambraces XJelly Hat XKushala Grip XUtsushi True Braces / Channeler’s Hope (Spring)Utsushi True Braces / Medium’s Prayer (Light)Vaik Helm XUtsushi True Greaves Real Utsushi / Hakama Medium Greaves (Light)

In total, players will need 23 pure crystals to create all this gear in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Any additional pure crystals will be sold at 3,600 gold each, so even if players no longer need the ore for crafting, it is rare enough to sell it at a higher price.