Where to find OI Guards in Fortnite Season 5?

We tell you how to successfully complete the mission / challenge “Eliminate OI guards”, from Week 5 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

The legendary mission (orange color) of Week 5 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to eliminate OI Guards. This Fortnite mission is conveniently called “Eliminate OI Guards”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where to find OI Guards:

Fortnite Season 5: OI Guards location

This mission is divided into the following phases:

Eliminate OI Guards (0/10) – Reward: 55,000 Season XP

Eliminate OI Guards (0/20) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Eliminate OI Guards (0/30) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Eliminate OI Guards (0/40) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Eliminate OI Guards (0/50) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

The legendary mission (orange color) of Week 5 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to eliminate OI guards, AI-controlled enemies that only appear in the Solo, Duos, Trios and Squads modes in the following points from the map



