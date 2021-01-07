Where to find motorboats in Fortnite Season 5?

We help you complete the mission / challenge “destroy motorboats”, from Week 6 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the epic missions (purple color) of Week 6 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to destroy motorboats. This Fortnite challenge / mission is called “destroy motorboats”. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you where to find motorboats and how to destroy them:

Fortnite Season 5: Powerboat Locations

The Fortnite Battle Royale motorboats are a water vehicle that is found in multiple points on the map, mainly in coastal areas and in some lakes. We leave you a map with several of the locations on the island where we can find boats

Motorboats have 800 armor points. To destroy them, we must make this amount of health drop to zero, either by using explosives against them, or by shooting them with any weapon:

Remember that motorboats do not reappear in the game once they are destroyed, which is why the ideal is to hurry up and land quickly in the places where we can find them.

Taking into account the type of challenge we are facing, we recommend, as always, that you play Team Fight. Once you are in a game of this game mode, quickly fall in some area of ​​your half of the field with motorboats (using the map above as a reference), find a weapon quickly, and destroy all the motorboats that you can. Please note that your teammates can hinder your progress in this challenge if they destroy the speedboats before you do; It is for this reason that we strongly recommend that you hurry up when destroying these vehicles. It is also possible that we run into an enemy player who may annoy or kill us; stay very attentive.