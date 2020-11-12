Where to find gasoline cans in Fortnite Season 4?

Challenge “shoot a gas can thrown by a teammate before it hits the ground”, Fortnite Chapter 2 Xtravaganza Week 2.

One of the challenges of Week 2 of Xtravaganza, Week 12 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to shoot a can of gasoline thrown by a teammate in the air. This Fortnite challenge is “shoot a gas can thrown by a teammate before it hits the ground.” In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete it:

Fortnite Season 4: Gas Can Locations

To complete this challenge, we have to shoot a gas can that one of our Duos or Squad mates has thrown and make it explode in the air, without touching the ground. We will find gasoline cans in places like bus stops, gas stations, or garages. We leave you a map with the gas stations and bus stops:



