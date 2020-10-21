Where to find candy in Fortnite? Fortnitemares Challenge

We help you complete the “eat candy” challenge, of the Halloween event called Fortnite: Nightmare Before the Tempest / Fortnitemares 2020.

One of the challenges of Fortnitemares 2020, the Fortnite Halloween event, requires us to eat candy. This challenge is as follows: “eat candy.” In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete this Fortnite challenge: Nightmare Before the Tempest – Midas’ Revenge.

Fortnitemares 2020: candy locations in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, we must consume a total of 25 candies, regardless of the game mode or whether it is in the same game or throughout several. In addition, it is a cooperative challenge: the candies that we consume count towards the total of the members of our Duo or Squad, and vice versa. The candies are found in houses decorated for Halloween, in residential areas of the map:

Sleeping Pools

Burning Sands

Commerce City

Doctor Doom domain

Señorío de la Sal

Sacred hedges



