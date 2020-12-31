Where to find bonfires in Fortnite Season 5?

How to complete the mission / challenge “light bonfires” of Operation Cooling, the Christmas event 2020 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the Operation Cooling challenges / missions, Fortnite’s winter event / Christmas event 2020 asks us to light bonfires. This Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 5 challenge / mission is “light a bonfire.” In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete it

Fortnite Season 5: Campfire Location

This mission asks us to fan a total of two campfires, regardless of the game mode we play, or if it is in the same game or throughout several. We leave you a map with several of their locations throughout the entire island

To light a campfire, we must get close and interact with it. The first time a fire is lit, you do not need materials for it; we can just turn it on. Once lit, we can enliven it using 30 wood to enhance its healing effect. Finally, if a campfire has been extinguished after having lit it, we can relight it using 200 wood. We can really stoke the same campfire twice to complete the mission.

This mission is quite simple, whose main difficulty lies precisely in knowing where the bonfires are, the exact places that we must visit. As always when we have a mission of this type in hand, we recommend you play Team Fight. In this game mode, we will have the redeployment of the hang glider available, in addition to the respawns, so we will have it as easy as possible (easier than playing Solo, Duos or Squads) to complete this mission of Operation Cooldown.



