Where to find all the armor pieces from Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart: We indicate the exact location of all the pieces of armor and special skins of Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart for PlayStation 5. In Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, a good number of different armor pieces await us with which to dress our protagonists and thanks to which to obtain significant weaponry improvements and other bonuses. Many of them can be found in dimensional portals, but there are others that hide a little more or that we must achieve as a result of overcoming different challenges. For all this, and as part of this complete guide, below we will detail the exact location of all these pieces of armor as well as tell you what benefits they can bring to Ratchet and Rivet.

All special armor and skins for Ratchet and Rivet

We can change the pieces of armor worn by the Lombax protagonists from the game menu at any time. As the adventure progresses we will find new pieces to compose the three parts of each armor. When we have them whole, we can obtain the total benefits that each collection brings us, while if we only wear one individually, each piece will give us only a portion of that bonus. We can combine them to taste and discover what benefits the armor we are wearing is giving us from the game’s own menu.

Robot Pirate

Reduces pirate damage by 5%.

Helmet: (in development)

Torso: (in development)

Boots: after passing the first challenge of the combat arena.

Advanced Carbonx

+ 5% scripts obtained

Helmet: (in development)

Torso: (in development)

Boots: we get them by overcoming the challenge of defeating the undead Grunthor in the battle arena of Ruins of Scarstu.

Robot Costume

Reduces Nefarius’ minion damage by 20%.

Helmet: in a dimensional portal in Nefarius City.

Torso: in a dimensional portal of Sargasso.

Boots: in a dimensional portal of Sargasso.