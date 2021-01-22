Where to buy PS5 ?; MediaMarkt, Fnac, El Corte Inglés,

We explain where to reserve and buy PS5 in Spain, all the stores and their stock: GAME, Amazon, El Corte Inglés, Fnac, MediaMarkt, TTDV, Worten and more

PlayStation 5 has already gone on sale in Spain and Europe. Due to the current situation with the global pandemic, the launch of the new machine is carried out in a more limited way than in previous generations. The first consequence is that there are no single units in stores. All the new stock that is arriving can be reserved exclusively online.

In this news you will be able to find the various updates of the chains about new stock notices and hours in which it can be reserved. There has been a new wave of reservations on January 22, at different times depending on the stores. All are already sold out.

We go on to detail all the options to reserve a console, always making it clear that the period between making the new reservation and the delivery of the console can be delayed for weeks.

Media Markt, new reservations for January 22 [sold out]

(Updated January 22) The dominant electronic chain has had a new shipment of units for online reservation on January 22, but the stock has only lasted a few moments. Until further notice, there are no more PS5s available, neither in its version with a reader nor in its 100% digital version.

Fnac, there are no more reservations at the moment

(Updated January 22) Another chain especially popular among video game lovers follows the same trend. There are no physical units in stores. You could only reserve for the new wave of reservations on the page itself, Fnac.es. However, the consignment of units “very limited”, as noted in their own tweet, has quickly run out.