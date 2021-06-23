Where To Buy Or Reserve PS5 And How To Know Which Stores Have Stock; Best Tips

PS5: We tell you where you can buy or reserve your PS5 in Spain and how to know when there is stock in online stores, the best tips and tricks. You want a PS5 and either you couldn’t get hold of it after its launch last November, or you have a friend or acquaintance who wants to buy one and jump right into the new generation of Sony consoles. We are sorry to say that there is no magic wand; the supply of the console is currently well below demand, both in Spain and in the rest of the world. However, there are a series of accounts, tools and channels that can give us a hand to notify us up to the minute, as soon as there is stock in a store again. That is what we are looking for with this article, give you a hand.

Initial considerations

At this point, it’s easier to answer how to tell if the PS5 is in stock than when the PS5 will be in stock. Although it seems obvious, we begin with an explanation so that any interested party understands how things work with the distribution of units in stores: not all stores receive PlayStation 5 units at the same time or in the same quantities.

Needless to say, throughout this article, we will only recommend channels, stores, and tools that we believe to be reliable. If there is any news in this regard, we will notify you. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit not only in health, but also compromises international production and distribution cycles, slowing down the normal flow of sales. Japanese companies have especially suffered from the pandemic in the industrial field.

PS5 stock in Spain: how to know if there is or will be stock

Having said all the above, let’s move on to the recommendations, which we are going to divide into three types and categories; each with its particularities. Choose the one (or those that) suit you best:

Twitter / Telegram channels that monitor stores.

Official Twitter accounts of specialized stores or department stores.

Monitoring tools via browser extensions.