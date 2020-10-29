Where is Upstate New York in Fortnite Season 4?

We help you complete the challenge “register chests in Upstate New York”, from Week 10 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the challenges of Week 10 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to register chests in a specific point on the map: North New York. This Fortnite challenge is called “Search Chests in Upstate New York.” In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete it:

Fortnite Season 4: Upstate New York location

To complete this challenge, we must register a total of seven chests in Upstate New York, the huge land mass that Tony Stark brought to the island of Fortnite, and which occupies quadrants E2, F2, G2, E3, F3, G3 , E4, F4 and G4 of the map. It does not matter if we reach this number of open chests in the same game or over several games, and the game mode does not matter. We just go to this area as soon as we can, and we open all the chests we see.

