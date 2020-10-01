Where is the zip to move from Comercio to Raging Stacks?

Challenge guide “use a zip line to move from Commerce City to Angry Stacks” of Week 6 of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the challenges of Week 6 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to use a zip line to go from Commerce City to Angry Accumulations. This Fortnite challenge is as follows: “use a zip line to move from Ciudad Comercio to Raging Stacks.” In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete it:

Fortnite Season 4: how to go from Commerce City to Angry Stacks by zip line

What this challenge asks of us is the following: in a game of Solo, Duos, Squads or Team Fight, we must go from Ciudad Comercio to Angry Accumulations thanks to the power lines that connect both areas, since they can be used like zip lines. We leave you a precise map:

As we have just said, the electrical cables that connect the generators of Ciudad Comercio and Acumlaciones Airadas, and that pass along several power lines, can be used as zip lines. We simply have to approach one of them, and press the corresponding button to ride a zip line:



