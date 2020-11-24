Where is the world’s most affordable internet?

Internet, which is a big part of our daily life, is accessed at different prices from different regions around the world. Detailed infographics were shared as a result of a study dealing with this issue. From the answer to the question of where is the most affordable internet in the world; Internet subscription prices were announced up to the percentage of the average income of the countries.

The most affordable internet is in Europe, and there is no internet access in some countries of Africa!

Internet access was declared a human right by the UN in 2016. Today, there are countries where there is still no broadband internet access. Although many countries in Africa do not have internet access, prices are also very expensive in countries where they do. In Europe, we can say the opposite. You can access the internet in Monaco for $ 3.29 a month. This price is 0.07% of the average income of people in Monaco.

The world’s most affordable internet was in Liechtenstein. This statistic was calculated based on the ratio of monthly internet subscription to people’s average income. In Liechtenstein, where you can access the internet for $ 2.91 per month, this price corresponds to 0.05% of the average income of the people in the country. In Germany, where you can access the internet by paying $ 6.79 a month, this rate is 22%. On the other hand, we can say that the USA is one of the countries where the internet is cheap. Accessed internet with a monthly fee of $ 7.01 corresponds to 0.16% of the average income.

The cheapest internet among the Middle East and Asian countries was in Israel. In the country where internet subscription is provided with a monthly fee of 7.51 dollars, this price corresponds to 0.26% of the average income. The most expensive internet in the region was in Yemen. You can see the details in the infographic below.



