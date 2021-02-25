Where is the toxic tank in Angry Stacks in Fortnite?

We help you complete the challenge / mission “bathe in a toxic tank in Angry Stacks”, from Week 13 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the epic challenges / missions (purple color) of Week 13 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to bathe in a toxic tank in Angry Stacks. This Fortnite mission is called “bathe in a toxic tank in Angry Stacks”. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you where the toxic tank of Angry Stacks is:

Fortnite Season 5: Toxic Tank Location in Angry Stacks

To complete this mission, we must bathe in the pool of purple liquid that is in Angry Accumulations, regardless of the game mode. Angry Accumulations is at this point on the island:

The purple pool in which we must bathe is located inside building number 2, with the Kevolution Energy sign:

To complete the mission, simply enter and exit with your character to the toxic pool full of purple liquid in Angry Accumulations:

We recommend playing Team Fight to complete this mission. In this game mode there are reappearances and redeployment of the hang glider, which makes it much easier for us both to move around the stage and to go to specific points even if they kill us, since we will reappear in the game in the same game. We simply tried to jump off the battle bus early, to land as fast as we could in Angry Stacks, and once we hit the ground, we entered the toxic pool. If we are lucky, it is possible that the circle that delimits the playing area will touch Angry Stacks. If this happens, we will have half a challenge done, since every time we die we will appear here, so we will have practically unlimited attempts to enter the toxic tank of this named location on the map. In any case, it is not a particularly complex challenge.