Where is the secret lab in Fortnite lake house?

One of the challenges of Week 7 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to discover a hidden Tony Stark laboratory inside the lake house. This Fortnite challenge is called “discover Tony Stark’s hidden laboratory in the lake house.” In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete it:

What this challenge asks us to do is go to Tony Stark’s secret laboratory which is located in the basement of the lake house between quadrants G2 and G3 of the map:



