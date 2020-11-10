Where is the most expensive iPhone 12 in the world?

“In which country is the world’s most expensive iPhone 12 model sold?” The answer to the question is clear. It was stated that the calculations made were dollar-indexed. The iPhone 12 family is about to meet the world.

This series, which will be offered for sale in our country, has 4 members: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone mini. Recently, the pre-order date of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini model appeared.

It was stated that the models mentioned above were taken into consideration in line with the prices determined in the USA, Hong Kong, Japan, India, France, Mexico, Portugal, Brazil and Italy. In this context, it is said that the rankings on this list may change in the coming days.

According to an information received, Brazil will be the country that will pay the most money for iPhone 12 in the world. Because the selling price of the iPhone 12 mini (64GB) in Brazil is $ 1,268. Those who live in this country have to pay $ 2,535 to buy an iPhone 12 Pro Max (512 GB).

The second country that spent the most money to buy the iPhone 12 mini was Italy with $ 996. When we look at the Pro Max model, we see India in the second place with $ 2,159. Argentina may replace Brazil, but Apple and Argentina have not agreed yet.

iPhone 12 mini (64GB)

Brazil: $ 1,268

Italy: $ 996

Portugal: $ 984

Mexico: $ 967

France: $ 961

India: $ 944

Japan: $ 795

Hong Kong: $ 774

USA: $ 729

iPhone 12 Pro Max (512 GB)

Brazil: $ 2,535

India: $ 2,159

Italy: $ 1,946

Portugal: $ 1,934

France: 1,911 dollars

Germany: $ 1,851

Japan: $ 1,602

Hong Kong: $ 1,523

USA: $ 1,399

Note that the prices vary according to laws, taxes, regions and sales rules. These prices are described as average prices. You can access the relevant list “here”.



