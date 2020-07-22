Where is the direction of Bitcoin (BTC) price showing?

According to Jindal, BTC has formed a strong support base above $ 9,000 and recently started a steady rise. Breaking the $ 9,200 resistance level, BTC is currently trading above the $ 9,300 resistance zone. According to Jindal, the bulls took control and the price went above the resistance area of ​​9 thousand 300 dollars. The current price movement is on the rise and the price may continue to rise towards the resistance of 9,500 dollars. According to the analyst, if there is a negative correction, the 9 thousand 250 and 9 thousand 200 dollars levels are likely to act as strong buying regions in the short term. Similarly, most major altcoins show positive signs. According to the analyst, Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, BNB, EOS, TRX, XLM and ADA can continue to rise.

Decline Can Be Experienced

Popular analyst Josh Rager also made BTC price predictions. Rager stated that it would be good if the weekly closing is over $ 9 thousand 450 and over $ 9 thousand 700 would be a bull.

$BTC Here we are again above the mid-range of the weekly closes between $10k and $8500 If price goes back under $9,230 on a close, I'll start to lean more bearish as this compression can't last much longer Close above

$9,450 = good

$9,700 = bullish

$10,000+ = semi-euphoric pic.twitter.com/SURIisdK54 — Josh Rager 📈 (@Josh_Rager) July 22, 2020

Rager said:

“Here again, we see that the weekly closing range is between $ 10,000 and $ 8,500. If the price drops below $ 9,230 at closing, this compression may tend to fall further as it will not be able to last longer ”



