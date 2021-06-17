Where Is The Cheapest Gasoline In Spain: Websites

Gasoline: In case the rate – is there another way of calling it that is not with augmentatives? – that they have hit us with the consumption of electricity was not enough to make a hole in the budget of millions of people in Spain, now they put a ‘Double Combo’ on the other hand. Because surely those who have a car or any other vehicle have noticed the latest increase in the price of fuel.

How much does it cost to fill the tank.

And it is that the price of gasoline has continued this week with its increases, after rebounding 0.66% compared to last week, and has already reached maximum levels since October 2014 after becoming more than 14% more expensive so far of year. Specifically, the average price of a liter of gasoline has registered its third consecutive rise to reach 1,367 euros, its highest level in almost 7 years, according to data from the European Union Oil Bulletin collected by Europa Press.

For its part, the price of diesel also continues in this upward trend and this week has its eighth rebound (+ 0.82%), to reach 1,231 euros per liter, its highest level since June 2019.

Thus, at current prices, filling a 55-liter tank of gasoline has a cost of 75.18 euros, which is 13.6 euros more than at the beginning of the year. In the case of diesel, filling a 55-liter tank costs the consumer 67.7 euros, about 11.6 euros more than at the beginning of January 2021.

Find gas stations and cheap gasoline in Spain

And since prices will remain high, it is time to pull on imagination and science. Science like the one behind several mobile apps that serve something great for the long-suffering driver: finding cheap gas stations with the lowest prices. Its science itself is that they are applications that compare fuel prices at different gas stations on a map in seconds, and that can save you up to 10 cents per liter, 10 euros per tank, which makes a difference when filling the deposit without a doubt.

Gasoline and Diesel in Spain

Gasoline and Diesel Spain allows you to find the gas stations in Spain with the best prices on all types of fuels: Gasoline 95, Gasoline 95 No Protection, Gasoline 98, Diesel, Improved Diesel, Diesel B, Diesel C, Biodiesel, Bioethanol, LPG and GNC. The app initially shows you the best prices for Gasoline 95 in a 15 km radius, but you can customize everything you need, such as showing the gas stations in a list or represented on a map; activate automatic or manual location; or calculate a route and show all the gas stations along the way.

It also has a search system with a filter of favorite brands in which you like to refuel, and “the prices are taken directly from the website of the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism.”