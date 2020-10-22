Where is Telliz from Tiburoncín in Fortnite Season 4?

We help you complete the challenge “land in Telliz de Tiburoncín and finish in the top 25”, from Week 9 of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the challenges of Week 9 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to land at a specific point on the map, and, in the same game, be among the first 25. This point is Shark’s Telliz, and the corresponding Fortnite challenge is “land on Shark’s Telliz and finish in the top 25”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete it:

Fortnite Season 4: Shark’s Telliz location

To complete this challenge, we must land in Telliz de Tiburoncín (where El Tiburon used to be), in quadrant B1, and be among the first 25 of the same game. The game mode doesn’t matter.

Given that there is too much commotion and hubbub in the Fortnitemares modes, performing a task as simple a priori as being in the top 25 can be difficult. For this reason, we recommend playing any other game mode, even Arena, to try to complete this challenge.

Although the ideal option is to play Team Fight. As there are only two teams, there are only two options: finish first, or finish second. In any case, whether you win or lose the Team Fight game in question, you will be in the top 25 yes or yes. Of course: you must stay all the time within the game until it ends.

If you play any other game mode where there is permanent death, falling into Shark’s Telliz can be suicide, as there will be many other players in this place too. If you still manage to touch the ground, the most sensible thing to do is get out of there quickly and not stay in this place longer than necessary. Be aware of the movements of the rival players, as this can save your skin.



