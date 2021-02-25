Where is Superficial Central to scan a server in Fortnite?

One of the epic challenges / missions (purple color) of Week 13 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to scan a server in Superficial Central. This Fortnite mission is conveniently called “scan a server in Shallow Central.” In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where Central Superficial is:

Fortnite Season 5: Superficial Central location

To complete this mission, we must visit any of the Surface Power Plants that are in these points of the map:

Superficial Power Plants are semi-secret underground areas with hidden entrances at the following points:

Hunter’s House: there are two entrances to the Superficial Plant under Hunter’s House; they are in the two small buildings that are further west of the area. In this Surface Central there is a single server who is on a balcony that faces the main room in this area.

Colossal Coliseum: There are two entrances to the Superficial Power Station below Colossal Coliseum; both are on the ground floor of the Colosseum (the ground is sandy), to the southwest and southeast. Behind two metal doors we will find the entrances; the servers are in a room just above the elevator door to Surface Central. Warning: servers in this zone do not count towards the challenge.

Sneaky Fiefdom: There are two entrances to Superficial Power Station under Colosseum Colosseum; both are in the ruins of a temple on the plateau in the center of the area, on the southeast side. The servers of this Superficial Central are in a room adjacent to the main room, where the elevators are.

Once we are in any of these areas, we must find one of the servers and interact with it to complete the mission. They look like the following:

As always when we are facing a challenge / mission of this type, we recommend you play Team Fight. In this game mode there are respawns and redeployment of the hang glider, which makes it much easier for us both to move around the stage and to go to specific points even if they kill us, since we will reappear in the game in the same game.