Where is Ruinous Fort collected in Fortnite Season 5?

Complete guide of the mission / challenge “gather gnomes from Ruinous Fort and Sacred Hedges”, from Week 5 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the epic missions (purple color) of Week 5 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to gather gnomes in Ruinous Fort and Sacred Hedges. This Fortnite mission is “gather gnomes from Ruinous Fort and Holy Hedges”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where to find gnomes in Ruinous Fort and Sacred Hedges:

Fortnite Season 5: Gnome locations to gather at Ruinous Fort and Holy Hedges

What this mission asks of us is to gather gnomes in Ruinous Fort and Sacred Hedges. As always, it doesn’t matter what game mode we play. We leave you a map with the locations of Ruinous Fort and Sacred Hedges



