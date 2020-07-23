Where is Cabaña Conglomerada in Fortnite Season 3?

We help you complete the “Grab a Gun in Conglomerate Hut” challenge, from Week 6 of Season 3 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass.

Fortnite Challenge: Where’s Conglomerate Shack?

One of the challenges of Week 6 of Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 asks us to obtain any weapon at a specific point on the map: Conglomerate Hut. This Fortnite challenge is conveniently titled “Get a Gun in Conglomerate Shack.” In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to complete it:

Fortnite: Cabaña Conglomerada location

What this challenge asks of us is simple and, at the same time, extremely complicated. In a game of any game mode, we must go to Conglomerate Hut, a hut on top of a tiny very high island in the A4 quadrant of the map:

Once here, we must fish a gun, and we will have completed the challenge. We can find fishing rods in a wooden barrel that is next to the entrance of the cabin. The complication comes from the fact that it is an extremely small area, which means that if another player falls before us —either friend or foe— and collects all the fishing rods in the area, it will make it difficult for us, since that we will have to kill him in order to get a fishing rod.

To increase your chances of success, we will do the following: we will play Team Skirmish, since in this game mode the hang glider opens closer to the ground, which will allow us to approach as fast as possible towards this point on the map. Also, being a game mode where two teams face off, there are two battle buses; If we are lucky that our battle bus passes just above this area, we must take advantage of it and fall as soon as possible here so that, as soon as we touch the ground, we pick up a fishing rod, and fish for a weapon.

For the rest, we cannot give you any more advice except that you have patience and are insistent when trying to complete this weekly challenge. Perseverance has its reward.



