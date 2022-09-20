Where is Bleach’s final arch broadcast?

Rarely does the homepage of such a well-known franchise keep such a secret so close to the wire. It was confirmed that even “The Man with the Chainsaw” will appear on Crunchyroll back in May, and the premiere will take place on October 11, a day after the premiere of Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War on the service, which has not yet been disclosed.

Recently, GameRant reported on the announcement by Viz Media that the long-awaited final arch “Bleach” will be aired on October 10. The announcement was made along with the revelation that it would be four seasons in a row and that there would be a simultaneous broadcast, but there were no details. given where.

Back in August, Twitter user Sugoi LITE reported that Bleach has a streaming license from Disney+, which added to the small list of anime properties acquired by the service. By far, Bleach is perhaps the most well-known addition to this list, and such an acquisition was not necessarily well received for reasons that were already discussed earlier on GameRant.

In short, Disney+ has so far shown very little initiative to distribute its licensed anime to any territory outside of Asia. This includes the acclaimed Summertime Render of Sping and this season’s Tatami Time Machine Blues, the long-awaited sequel to Masaaki Yuasa’s Tatami Galaxy.

If Disney had licensed Bleach, it probably—and unfortunately—would have meant Bleach would have been stuck in a “Disney prison.” At least until the service begins to meet Western demand for content.

In the interests of fairness, it should be repeated that there was no confirmation that Disney had acquired the rights. This is a rumor that was spread by accounts specializing in information leaks, but it has received such support that many are beginning to believe it. With Disney’s limited communication regarding the localization of their acquired property, it wouldn’t be hard to believe they have it, but they just didn’t share it.

Why keep it a secret?

The theory is only supported by the fact that no other service has yet claimed it. Crunchyroll is both a streaming platform and a news site and does not mention the acquisition. Oddly enough, in their report on Viz Media’s announcement of the air date, they specifically noted that the original series is available “in full”. Perhaps such a mention was just informative, and, frankly, this is the maximum that could be reasonably deduced without speculation, but one could jokingly take it for passive aggression. If there was a bidding war and Crunchyroll lost, it would probably be annoying to have the whole series and not the last part.

And then think about whether the bidding war continues. Disney probably has streaming rights in Asia for sure, but what about the West? This may well be a contentious dispute between the services. Crunchyroll, having received the entire series, would guarantee one place where you can see the whole Bleach, with the possible exception of Netflix movies. Netflix may also seem like a logical player in the bidding war, as it has snagged franchises like Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure over the past few years, much to the chagrin of some fans. And even then, Disney can still take the license and hold it until they forget to release it in the west. But to be honest, regardless of who understands it, this uncertainty does not benefit anyone.

Anime Streaming Status

Now that anime is a popular commodity in the streaming wars, different services use it in different ways with varying success depending on how they do it and what other anime they already provide. Netflix has managed to assemble a significant anime library, presented in an impressive number of languages. Amazon has tried to do the same, but rarely duplicates its anime and has generally been less favorably received. Their forays into anime are the source of the term “Amazon Jail” and similar names for similar services that retain licenses without proper marketing or release support.

Back then, services like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and HiDive were the only services dedicated exclusively to anime, and niche sites like RetroCrush picked up on this trend. Now HiDive has taken steps to make itself more appealing by removing its shared shows from Crunchyroll, and Crunchyroll has teamed up with Funimation to become the best anime streaming service, at least in theory. The market is divided between services dedicated exclusively to anime and broader services that want to make money on anime without understanding how best to sell and present their anime. Fans of “Bleach” just want the show they love to come to a proper finale, and don’t want to wait months to watch it legally if Disney licenses it.

If everything were simple, the rights would go to Crunchyroll, and the entire series would be available from one platform.