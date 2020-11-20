Where Is Bitcoin Direction? Popular Analyst Explained

Bitcoin price remained steady above the $ 17,500 support against the US Dollar yesterday. BTC is showing bullish signs and a close above $ 18,200 could start a new high.

Bitcoin formed a support base near the $ 17,380 level and climbed higher. The price is now well above the $ 17,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average, according to analyst Aayush Jindal. There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $ 17,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. If there is a close above $ 18,150 and $ 18,200 the pair could gain upward momentum.

Bitcoin Price Shows Bullish Signs

There was another drop in bitcoin price below the $ 17,600 and $ 17,500 levels. However, BTC has remained stable and there appears to be a strong support base forming near the $ 17,380 level. Before the price started to rise, its recent low is near $ 17,382. BTC then broke the $ 17,500 and $ 17,600 levels. There was also a break above the $ 17,800 level and bitcoin price rose well above the 100 hourly simple moving average.

More importantly, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $ 17,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The pair rose above $ 18,000 and is now struggling to clear the $ 18,200 resistance. A high of around $ 18,231 has occurred and the price is currently consolidating. Bitcoin currently seems to be following a bullish flag pattern with resistance near the $ 18,030 level.

A successful break above the $ 18,030 level could steer the price towards the $ 18,200 resistance. The price must settle above the $ 18,200 resistance level to start a strong rally. In the situation stated, the price could perhaps clear the $ 18,500 resistance and rise to $ 19,000.

Is There a Chance of Downgrade in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to gain strength, it could test the $ 17,800 support. The first major support is located near the $ 17,500 level. The main support is currently forming near the $ 17,380 level, below which there is a greater risk of downside in the coming sessions.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD: The MACD is slowly gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index): The RSI for BTC / USD is currently above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels: $ 17,800 followed by $ 17,500.

Major Resistance Levels: $ 18,030, $ 18,200 and $ 18,500.



