Where does the name Xiaomi come from? CEO announced

The names of some Chinese-based companies can be seen as strange in foreign countries. One of them is Xiaomi, which is difficult to pronounce. Languages ​​that use the Latin alphabet, especially, may have difficulty pronouncing the word Xiaomi. However, the success of the company has allowed the difficulty behind the name to be ignored. So, where does the name Xiaomi come from? CEO Lei Jun answered the long wondered question.

Xiaomi, whose name is barely pronounced in our country, has overcome this problem by expanding the product market and increasing sales.

Where does the name Xiaomi come from?

Xiaomi, which has products in many categories, is best known for its Mi series smartphones. It was revealed where the names Xiaomi and Mi came from. CEO Lei Jun stated that they had a discussion with his team about what the company name would be before the company was established. Among the suggestions were names such as Red Star, Red Pepper, and Black Rice. But for various reasons, none of these names were accepted.

As the name dispute was going on, it came to Lei Jun’s mind that Buddha considered a grain of rice as important as Mount Meru. Known as the center of the universe, Mount Meru has a very important position in Asian culture. The importance of rice comes from here. For this reason, after the company’s name is proposed to be Brass (Mi in Chinese), CEO Lei Jun thinks that it would be more logical to take the name of the internet world smaller than big, and suggests that his company’s name is Xiaomi (Xiao means small in Chinese). The name Xiaomi has also been used after everyone’s approval. Thus, the question of where the name Xiaomi comes from also finds the answer.

Lei Jun also expressed his views on the impact of the name on the company. According to Jun, a top name isn’t enough to accelerate the company’s rise. According to him, a company cannot be successful if it lacks technology, does not have good products and does not care about user experience. According to Lei Jun, everything depends on the work and people.

Lei Jun states that they wanted to focus on technology, creating good products and user experience from the very beginning of Xiaomi. Thus, Xiaomi achieved the title of the company that entered the Fortune 500 list earliest.



