Where Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon took her revealed

The popular Game of Thrones series had a highly questioned ending by its fans with the death of Daenerys Targaryen, but another thing that remained unanswered was where did the dragon take his body?

After Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) took control of the Iron Throne and burned King’s Landing to the ground, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) realized that he had to stop her reign of tyranny and stabbed her in the heart.

Daenerys’ dragon, Drogon, was enraged by her death and melted the Iron Throne with her fiery breath, finally ending the War of the Five Kings. But where did she take her?

The only clue that was revealed to her whereabouts was Near the End, when Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) attends the first Small Council meeting to discuss the aftermath of the battle.

Speaking of Drogon, the last known surviving dragon in Westeros, it is mentioned that Dany’s partner was last seen “flying east”. die-hard Thrones fans know that Essos is located east of Westeros and, more specifically, Old Valyria.

The famous capital is never seen in the television series, as it was destroyed by a cataclysmic volcanic eruption four centuries before the start of the first season. Now, it is expected that in the new sequels that are being prepared for Game of Thrones, it will be possible to know a little why dragons usually go there.