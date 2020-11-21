Where can the TV series The Last of Us be watched?

We provided information for The Last of Us series a few months ago. Important details for the popular and beloved game The Last of Us, which will turn into an adaptation series, were not clear. Some details have emerged that have been apparent recently. There may be significant deficiencies in the productions adapted from the game to the series, and this is not liked by the audience at all, but the producer of the game said the situation would be different. In this context, the platform where The Last of Us will be broadcast has been announced.

The platform where The Last of Us will be broadcast hosts popular productions

It turned out that the highly anticipated series will be published by HBO. Craig Mazin, who produced the series, said that he would stick to the original story of the series. We first heard of the project in March, when the company and developer Naughty Dog signed a partnership to develop a series.

HBO and The Last of Us creative director confirmed that Neil Druckmann will write and produce the script alongside Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. The series will be produced by Sony PlayStation Productions.

It is reported that the series will follow the events described in the first game. HBO has not made a statement as to whether the project will be worth mentioning in The Last of Us Part II.

After the series was announced to be released, ideas about possible actors began to emerge. Of course, the players who show similarities with the characters in the game were the first names suggested at this point. Kaitlyn Dever has the perfect look for the character Ellie in The Last of Us. The freckles have a small round face and seem the right age to play a 14-year-old child, comments are made.

Let’s get to Ellie’s father. Hugh Jackman seems to be the top pick for Joel by many The Last of Us fans. Because it is very suitable for this character in terms of appearance.



