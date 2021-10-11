Where can Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 be seen?

It all starts with Mugen Train

The fans were very patient, because a long time passed and there was no concrete news, however, Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 is already near and we have concrete information on where to watch this series.

First of all, it is important to note the hard facts: The animation production is handled by the ufotable studio, so you can expect a similar quality with Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2.

Second, the distribution channels are the same, at least in Latin America, so where to watch Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 shouldn’t mean some kind of headache.

With all of this established, it’s time to tell you where to watch Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 now that its premiere is so close.

Where to watch Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is one of the options where you can watch Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2. Lest you forget, the first episode is only available to users who pay a subscription, then a week later, that content is free for the rest of the users.

Now, season 2 of Kimetsu no Yaiba will begin with the arc of Mugen Train, a film that premiered in 2020 in Japan and reached theaters in the rest of the world for much of 2021.

According to the information on the site, this series airs on Sundays at 10:45 am Central Time, so if you have the Crunchyroll service, this is a good opportunity to catch up on this animation.

Funimation is another option for season 2

Crunchyroll is not the only service that offers the continuation of Demon Slayer, it is also possible to continue with season 2 of Kimetsu no Yaiba through the Funimation service, a site that just started operations in our region in 2021.

The curious thing about this service is that they were the first to reveal that they were going to have this series in their catalog during 2021, they just decided not to commit to an exact date, although they surely already had the dates or, failing that , the premiere windows.

Right now, the first episode of the Mugen Train arc is available to subscribers of the service, so it’s a good time to watch the series if you have a Funimation account and if you had planned to subscribe, it is also a good opportunity.