Where can I find the blue coin buried in Fortnite Season 5?

Complete guide to the mission / challenge “find the blue coin buried in Ciudad Comercio”, from Week 5 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the epic missions (purple color) of Week 5 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to find a blue coin buried in Ciudad Comercio. This Fortnite mission is “find the blue coin buried in Commerce City.” In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you where to find the blue coin buried in Ciudad Comercio:

Fortnite Season 5: Location of the buried Blue Coin of Commerce City

What this mission asks of us is to find a blue coin buried in Ciudad Comercio. As always, it doesn’t matter what game mode we play. We leave you a map with the location of Ciudad Comercio



