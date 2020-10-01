Where can I find items to look for in Sacred Hedges?

We help you with the challenge “consume objects to search in Sacred Hedges”, from Week 6 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the challenges of Week 6 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to consume objects to search a specific point on the map: Sacred Hedges. This Fortnite challenge is the following: “consume objects to search in Sacred Hedges”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete it:

Fortnite Season 4: Item Locations to Look for in Sacred Hedges

What this challenge asks of us is the following: in a game of Solo, Duos, Squads or Team Fight, we must consume a total of ten objects to search in Sacred Hedges. The objects to search are the following:

Coco: we regenerate 5 shield points over a few seconds. It can only be consumed if we have less than 100 shield points.

Corn: gives us 5 VP. It can only be consumed if we have less than 100 PV.

Apple: gives us 5 VP. It can only be consumed if we have less than 100 PV.

Cake: we regenerate 5 VP or 5 shield points, depending on the total we have. It can only be consumed if we have less than 100 points of shield or health. Only available while the Birthday challenges are still active.

Banana: gives us 5 VP. It can only be consumed if we have less than 100 PV.

Pepper: gives us 5 HP and accelerates our movement speed.

Cabbage: we regenerate 5 HP over a few seconds. It can only be consumed if we have less than 100 PV.

Shield mushroom: gives us 5 shield points. It can only be consumed if we have less than 100 shield points.

Sorbet mushroom: we regenerate 5 HP or 5 shield points, depending on the total we have. It can only be consumed if we have less than 100 points of shield or health.

Sacred Hedges is located in quadrant B2 of the map. We leave you an image with its location



