Where are the witch huts in Fortnite?

We tell you how to complete the challenge “visit different witch huts” of Fortnite: Nightmare Before the Tempest / Fortnitemares 2020. Challenge guide.

One of the challenges of Fortnitemares 2020, the Halloween event of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, asks us to visit different witch huts. This challenge is as follows: “visit different witch huts”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete this Fortnite challenge: Nightmare Before the Tempest – Midas’s Revenge.

Fortnitemares 2020: witch hut locations

To complete this challenge, we must visit a total of three of the seven witch huts throughout the map, throughout any number of games, and regardless of the game mode. The witch huts are located in the following points on the map:



