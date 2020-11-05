Where are the weapon upgrade benches in Fortnite Season

We tell you where there are improvement banks in Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 to help you complete several of the challenges of Week 11.

One of the challenges of Week 1 of Xtravaganza, the Extra Time event of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to use improvement banks to improve weapons to different rarities. This Fortnite challenge is as follows: “Phase 1 of 3 – Upgrade weapons to rare rarity.” In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where there are cracks.

Fortnite Season 4: Weapon Upgrade Bench Locations and How to Use Them

The multi-phase challenge we are facing is as follows:

Phase 1 of 3 – Upgrade weapons to rare rarity (0/4)

Phase 2 of 3 – Upgrade weapons to rare rarity (0/4)

Phase 3 of 3 – Upgrade weapons to epic rarity (0/4)

These are the locations of the upgrade benches in Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass:



