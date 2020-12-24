Where are the Tomato Temples near Pizza Pit

We help you with the mission “turn on and dance in a Tomato Temple near Pizza Pit or Pizza Truck” from Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the epic missions (purple color) of Week 4 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to light a Tomato Temple near Pizza Pit or Pizza Truck. This Fortnite mission is called “fire up and dance in a Tomato Temple near Pizza Pit or Pizza Truck”. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you where to find Tomato Temples:

Fortnite Season 5: Tomato Temples location near Pizza Pit and Pizza Truck

The task that we are asked to complete this mission is to interact with a Tomato Temple that is in the Pizza Pit and / or Pizza Truck, and dance next to it once it is turned on. The two places we can go to complete this challenge are at the following points on the map:

Pozo de Pizza Restaurant: north of Coliseo Colosal, next to El Huerto.

Pizza truck: west of Campo Calígine.

The “Tomato Temples” are a pot shaped like the Tomatoid’s head surrounded by several baskets of tomatoes. To turn them on, we must interact with them. And to complete the mission, we must use any gesture or dance nearby after having turned it on.



