Where are the subway stations in Call of Duty: Warzone

Season 6 of Call of Duty: Warzone is characterized by the opening of the Verdansk metro network. Know the location of the stations on the map.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 is here. After receiving its update 1.27, the battle royale displays a battery of news that will mark the way until the arrival of the next installment: Black Ops Cold War. November 13 is still a long way off. Therefore, today we put the magnifying glass on the additions that Verdansk has received.

A complex subway network is available so that all players can have a different way of navigating the stage. Through seven seasons you can immerse yourself underground in the secrets that lie. Thanks to our detailed guide you will know the exact location of each of them.

Subway network in Call of Duty: Warzone | Location

As we said, the metro network is made up of seven stations. Do you remember the closed mouths in recent months? That blockage has disappeared. Now you can enter them to use the trains as a fast and efficient method of transport.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 location train station subway guide

Inside the platforms, the rotation of trains takes a cycle of 30 seconds for each stop, so they will not stop passing. The only thing holding him back is if there was a fight inside. As long as you’re in one, the train won’t run. Remember that the windows of the wagon are indestructible.



