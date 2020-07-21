Where are the Stone Age Coral Colleagues

We tell you how to complete the secret challenge The Coral Stone Age of Colleagues, from Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2.

With the arrival of patch 13.30 the second secret challenge of Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 was activated. We continue with the story of the Coral Colleagues. This little plot is divided into several secret challenges, and this is the second one. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you what needs to be done to complete it:

Fortnite: how to complete the Stone Age Coral Colleague challenge

Before we can take on this challenge, we must have completed the previous one: The Wooden Age of Coral Colleagues. Once we have finished it, we can get down to work with the one we are dealing with. This challenge is easy to complete, and very similar to the previous one. To complete it, we must go to this point on the map, in quadrant B1, regardless of the game mode:

Interestingly, the two islands on which the Coral Colleagues reside have disappeared from the map, although they are still there. The objective is to collect a total of 300 stone to give it to the corals found in the eastern part of the small north island:



