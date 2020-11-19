Where are the Stark, Gatherer, and Wolverine

We help you with the challenge “eliminate Stark robots, collectors or wolverines”, from Week 3 of Xtravaganza of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the multiphase challenges of Week 3 of Xtravaganza, Week 13 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to eliminate Stark robots, Collectors and / or Gluttons. The different phases of this Fortnite challenge are “eliminate Stark robots, gatherers or wolverines”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete it:

Fortnite Season 4: where to find Stark robots, Gluttons and Gatherers?

This challenge is divided into three phases, which are the following:

Phase 1 of 3 – Eliminate Stark Robots, Gatherers or Wolverines (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 3 – Eliminate Stark Robots, Gatherers or Wolverines (0/25) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 3 – Eliminate Stark Robots, Gatherers or Wolverines (0/50) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

To complete each of these phases, we, or our fellow Duos / Squads, must / must eliminate Stark robots, Gluttons and / or Gatherers. The first thing you should know is that these types of enemies only appear in Solo, Duos and Squads modes.



