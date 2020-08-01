Where are the spaceship and its parts in Fortnite?

On August 1 at 09:00 CEST the Ancient Astronaut’s secret challenges were enabled, a series of missions corresponding to Season 3 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass that will give us 53,000 Season XP if we complete all its phases. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to overcome them:

Before starting the challenges

If you want to successfully complete these challenges without being disturbed by other players, we recommend playing Battle Lab mode. Here you will be completely alone, you will have plenty of time – four hours of play before the storm starts to move – and you can complete these challenges normally and get your rewards without any problem.

Fortnite: location of the spaceship

The first phase of these secret challenges is very simple; we simply have to find the spacecraft that is crashed in the F1 quadrant of the map, northeast of Sandy Cliffs. It is enough to approach this ship to complete this phase.



